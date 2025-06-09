Police: Driver killed in Virginia State Police shooting had a knife

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. — Police identified the man shot and killed by a Virginia State trooper Sunday as 39-year-old Derek C. Holland of Cary, North Carolina.

Virginia State Police said law enforcement responded to a "suspicious situation" along Highway 903 in Mecklenburg County at about 3:57 p.m. Sunday.

"When law enforcement arrived on scene, a vehicle took off, and a pursuit was initiated. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed in an open field, and the suspect then produced a knife while refusing to comply with the trooper’s commands. The suspect was then shot and died at the scene," a Virginia State Police spokesperson shared via email. "The trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation."

Following the investigation, the Mecklenburg County Commonwealth’s Attorney will determine what, if any, action to take.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

