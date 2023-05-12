What's inside mysterious metal drums dumped around Richmond, Henrico?

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality is investigating after someone dumped multiple large metal drums apparently containing pharmaceutical and cosmetology substances at at least seven locations in Eastern Henrico County and the city of Richmond. Nearly 80 55-gallon drums containing the substances were found dumped in total at the locations, according to a DEQ report. Several five-gallon buckets also were found behind a Henrico shopping center at 3302 Williamsburg Road, at which between eight and 10 of the larger drums were dumped. Click here to continue reading on Henrico Citizen.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews