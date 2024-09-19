Investigation underway after package containing white substance delivered to Virginia Department of Elections

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Virginia Department of Elections says an investigation is underway after they received a package with a suspicious white substance.
In a statement, the Department of Elections wrote that the package was discovered at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.
They said no employees were hurt, and that they are grateful to local, state, and federal partners for their quick response.
The FBI is investigating similar incidents in over a dozen states including Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and New York.
They say they are working to find the motive and who is responsible for the package.
This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.
