Man found shot in Glen Allen has died, Henrico Police investigation underway

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A man found shot in Glen Allen early Sunday morning has died, according to Henrico Police.

Police identified the deceased as 33-year-old Deondre Jermaine Spinks.

The Richmond man's death was being investigated as a homicide, police said.

"On August 4, 2024, at approximately 2:28 a.m., Henrico Police responded to the intersection of Virginia Center Parkway and Wylie Lane for the report of a shooting. Once on scene, officers located [Spinks] suffering from life-threatening injuries," a Henrico Police spokesperson said. "[He] was transported by Henrico Fire to an area hospital where they succumbed to their injuries sustained from the shooting."

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No information has been released about a suspect.

Anyone with information was asked to call Henrico Police Det. Herbst at 804-501-4831.

Anyone who knew Spinks and would like to share memories or condolences can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.