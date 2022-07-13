Virginia driver killed on Interstate 64

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. – A Buckingham County driver was killed on Interstate 64 in Goochland County, according to Virginia State Police. Denzel Terrel Jones, 28, died after he crashed his car on the exit ramp from eastbound I-64 to Shannon Hill Rd. (Exit 148), police said.

"A 2010 Nissan Altima ran off the road to the left, overcorrected, crossed the lane of travel, and ran off the road to the right striking a tree," Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Jessica Shehan wrote in an email. "There were no passengers. This crash is still under investigation."

The crash was reported at about 6:13 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13.

