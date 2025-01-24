Richmond dentist fixes veterans' teeth for free: 'Just a little way of saying thank you'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond dentist offered free dental services to nearly 50 veterans on Friday.

The national event, "Freedom Day," was a chance for Grove Avenue Dentistry to show their appreciation and give back to those who have served the country.

Veterans could receive procedures including extractions, fillings, crowns, and root canals for free all day.

"We've been doing it for 10 years," said Dr. Bill Adams. "It's just a little way of saying thank you to all the men and women who sacrifice and serve our country."

One veteran expressed his appreciation for the event.

"It's been a number of years waiting for some sort of gratitude being shown towards veterans, especially from the Vietnam War," said Steve Hardiman. "But it's fine to come in, and it's greatly appreciated."

WATCH: Richmond dentist fixes veterans' teeth for free

Richmond dentist fixes veterans' teeth for free

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Email the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube