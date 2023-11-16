Dental chain transforming empty Henrico County restaurant into newest office

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local kids dentist chain has taken a shine to a western Henrico shopping center for its newest location.

Children’s Dentistry of Virginia is opening an office at 2160 John Rolfe Parkway in John Rolfe Commons, taking over a space that’s been the site of a series of restaurants in recent years. It was most recently home to Autentico’s Kitchen and before that Hayashi Sushi & Grill.

The dental practice is in the midst of renovating the 6,300-square-foot outparcel building, according to permits posted in the window.

The building is situated on the corner of Ridgefield Green Drive and John Rolfe Parkway, next to the center’s AutoZone.

It’s unclear when the new office is scheduled to open. Children’s Dentistry didn’t respond to requests for comment.

