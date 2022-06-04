Driver charged with DUI in 5-car crash that killed woman, dog on River Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man has been charged with drunk driving in a deadly five-vehicle crash that shutdown River Road near the University of Richmond Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to River Road at College Road just before 2 p.m. after receiving 911 calls saying that a Chevy Silverado pickup had crashed into four other cars between College Road and N. Ridge Road.
That crash scene spanned about a quarter of a mile, officials said.
"The preliminary investigation reveals the truck was driving west on River Road, crossed into oncoming traffic, and sideswiped a Lexus SUV. The truck continued west, rear-ending a Ford sedan, pushing it into the eastbound lane where an Audi SUV struck the vehicle, crashing through a fence," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote. "The truck continued west, where it hit yet another Chevrolet SUV while waiting to make a turn from Westhampton Parkway. The truck continued across an embankment, flipping onto its roof at S. Ridge Road and River Road."
Police said 62-year-old Dennis Vernell Johnson of Gloucester crawled from his pickup truck.
Johnson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.
Police said 80-year-old Lorena B. Harris of Richmond succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
EMS crews took two other people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officials also said a dog died at the scene.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
🚧Fatal Traffic Crash🚧 Henrico Police is currently on scene of a fatal multi-vehicle crash. River Road between North Ridge Road and College Road will be closed for most of the afternoon into the evening. Please find an alternate route if traveling the area. pic.twitter.com/B0QBqcgNG7— Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 3, 2022