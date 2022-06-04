Driver charged with DUI in 5-car crash that killed woman, dog on River Road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A man has been charged with drunk driving in a deadly five-vehicle crash that shutdown River Road near the University of Richmond Friday afternoon.

Officers were called to River Road at College Road just before 2 p.m. after receiving 911 calls saying that a Chevy Silverado pickup had crashed into four other cars between College Road and N. Ridge Road.

That crash scene spanned about a quarter of a mile, officials said.

"The preliminary investigation reveals the truck was driving west on River Road, crossed into oncoming traffic, and sideswiped a Lexus SUV. The truck continued west, rear-ending a Ford sedan, pushing it into the eastbound lane where an Audi SUV struck the vehicle, crashing through a fence," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote. "The truck continued west, where it hit yet another Chevrolet SUV while waiting to make a turn from Westhampton Parkway. The truck continued across an embankment, flipping onto its roof at S. Ridge Road and River Road."

Police said 62-year-old Dennis Vernell Johnson of Gloucester crawled from his pickup truck.

Johnson was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Police said 80-year-old Lorena B. Harris of Richmond succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

EMS crews took two other people to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officials also said a dog died at the scene.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.