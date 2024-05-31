Virginia safety inspector killed in Goochland construction zone

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A Virginia safety inspector was killed in a construction zone Thursday night in Goochland County, according to Virginia State Police.

Dennis Wayne Parton II, of Newport News, Va., was working in a construction zone on Patterson Avenue near Westcreek Parkway when he was hit and killed by a dump truck.

"Parton was working in a construction zone when a 2007 Kenworth Dump Truck, operated by a 47-year-old male from Montross, Va., was pulling into the milling area of the construction zone," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "While the truck was backing up, it struck Parton. Parton died at the scene."

