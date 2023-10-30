Watch Now
Richmond driver killed in Hanover crash

October 30, 2023
Posted at 4:38 PM, Oct 30, 2023
2023-10-30

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A Richmond man was killed Saturday in a crash on Washington Highway, according to Hanover Sheriff's investigators. Investigator said Dennis Michael Hinton, 57, died at the scene of the crash.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the Ford Explorer briefly left the roadway on the right shoulder, then over-corrected and swerved back across the road, at which point it began to roll several times, ejecting the sole occupant before impacting several trees," a Hanover Sheriff's Office spokesperson wrote in an email. "Investigators are still collecting information to determine the circumstances that led to this crash."

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

