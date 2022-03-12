Member of credit card skimming crew sentenced to prison

NORFOLK, Va. — A member of a group that engaged in card skimming on Virginia's Eastern Shore has been sentenced to more than three years in prison, according to a federal prosecutor.

Denis Monsibaez Diaz, 38, had been convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, U.S. Attorney Jessica Aber said Friday.

Court documents said Diaz and other co-conspirators, all identified as Cuban nationals, placed skimming devices on gas pumps in Northampton County. The devices would record the credit and debit bank card numbers, along with the customers' personal identification numbers.

In April and May 2018, Diaz and his co-conspirators used he stolen information and traveled between various locations to withdraw money from the victims’ bank accounts and purchase prepaid debit gift cards. They were accused of trying to steal over $200,000 in a matter of days as a result of the gas pump skimming.

Aber said Diaz is the seventh defendant sentenced for this conspiracy. The crew was attributed with losses of more than $5 million over several years. The leader of the crew was found to be trading over 9,800 additional stolen credit card numbers using his email account over the past few years. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in January 2021.