Demo starts at blighted motel site planned for VUU expansion

RICHMOND, Va. -- A long-vacant eyesore across from Virginia Union University is beginning to make way for a planned redevelopment and expansion of VUU’s campus.

Initial site prep and demolition got underway in recent weeks at the former Budget Inn of Richmond motel at 2201 N. Lombardy St., across Lombardy’s intersection with Brook Road from the university in Richmond’s Northside.

The work signals the start of a mixed-use development that VUU has planned for the 1-acre site, which it purchased five years ago for nearly $3 million. Plans call for a multi-story, mixed-use building that would house businesses on the street level and educational programming above.

