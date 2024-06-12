Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Demo starts at blighted motel site planned for VUU expansion

VUU-motel-demo-1.jpg
BizSense
VUU-motel-demo-1.jpg
Posted at 6:50 AM, Jun 12, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- A long-vacant eyesore across from Virginia Union University is beginning to make way for a planned redevelopment and expansion of VUU’s campus.

Initial site prep and demolition got underway in recent weeks at the former Budget Inn of Richmond motel at 2201 N. Lombardy St., across Lombardy’s intersection with Brook Road from the university in Richmond’s Northside.

The work signals the start of a mixed-use development that VUU has planned for the 1-acre site, which it purchased five years ago for nearly $3 million. Plans call for a multi-story, mixed-use building that would house businesses on the street level and educational programming above.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone