Police ID 19-year-old killed at Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police have identified a man killed at a Chester Road gas station Friday night.

Officers were called to the Exxon station at 9900 Chester Road at about 10:50 p.m. to investigate a shooting.

"Officers located an adult male inside a vehicle that had been shot," a Chesterfield Police spokesperson wrote in an email.

The victim, who police identified as 19-year-old Demaj Montae Felder, of the 9200 block of Lost Forest Drive, was transported to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case and no suspect information was available at last check.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," officials said Sunday.

Anyone with information was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.