Shooting on Richmond's northside sends person to the hospital

Posted at 6:25 AM, Jun 04, 2024

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are now investigating after a shooting on the city's northside sent one person to the hospital.

The shooting happened overnight near the Delmont Village Apartments.

Investigators tell a CBS 6 crew on the scene that one person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

CBS 6 is in touch with investigators and will update when we learn more.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

