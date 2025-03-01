Delmont community neighbors hope Friday shooting doesn't spark more violence: 'We don't need that'

RICHMOND, Va. — A Richmond community that saw three weeks of consistent violence last summer is making headlines again after a shooting on Friday. Neighbors tell CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett that they hope the latest incident isn't the beginning of another streak of violence.

Crime Insider sources say a man was driving along East Ladies Mile Road when he was shot on Friday afternoon. He then drove to a location on North Avenue where he called for help.

His injuries were not life-threatening.

Virginia Roberts was nearby when the shots rang out. It was a painful reminder for Roberts, who lost her son to murder 31 years ago.

"I lost my son to murder in 94. He was murdered in Fairfield Court. I go through it everyday. I just wish he was here. He turned 56 yesterday on the 27th of February," Roberts said.

The shooting happened in an area where multiple people were shot in a three week time span last May.

"It's rough! I'm finally glad we got security out here because it's too much going on. I mean people live out here. Cars getting shot up and all that stuff. Hey, we don't need that," Roberts said.

One Facebook viewer commented on Burkett's post about the shooting and said "Whoever did this, just know that two bullets went through my house and one through my aunt's car. Two to nine children are normally in this spot, playing, having fun and living an innocent life. A bullet landed right outside my moms bedroom door."

Anyone with information about Friday's shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

