Troopers: Virginia man's arrest after pursuit led to stolen credit cards, driver's licenses and passports

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia man is facing 30 felony charges after a pursuit that started in Brunswick County at speeds of 100 mph and ended with a crash in Emporia Friday afternoon.

Troopers were asked to assist the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in stopping a driver on Route 58 just after 12 p.m., according to officials with Virginia State Police.

After deputies stopped their pursuit, a state trooper spotted the Hyundai Genesis on Route 58 "speeding recklessly at 100 mph in a 45 mph zone," officials said.

The trooper pursued the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Delmar Curtis Staton-Davies, onto Interstate 95 north. The driver then exited the interstate at the exit for Route 301 in Emporia.

That is when troopers said Staton-Davies ran off the road, hit a curb and then a road sign. The man then got out of the car and ran from the scene, according to officials.

But troopers said he was "quickly apprehended" with the aid of the Greenville sheriff's deputies and Emporia Police.

Officials said search warrants executed after his arrest uncovered multiple stolen credit cards, driver's licenses and passports. Four guns were also recovered, including one reported stolen in North Carolina.

Staton-Davies, of the 300 block of Dewey Avenue in Hampton, was charged with 30 felonies, 7 misdemeanors and 4 traffic infractions.

Felonies



15 counts of possession of stolen credit cards

Possession of a stolen firearm

9 counts of possession of stolen goods valuing over $1,000

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a convicted felon

Felony destruction of property

Unauthorized use of a vehicle

Felony eluding law enforcement

Misdemeanors



Reckless driving

Obstruction of justice

4 counts of identity theft

Drive after revocation

Traffic Infractions



Fail to stop at red light

2 counts of failing to obey stop sign

Improper Passing

The suspect is being held at Southside Regional Jail, troopers said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube