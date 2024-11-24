'New Jack City' inspired giving away 2,000 turkeys in Richmond, Virginia delegate says

RICHMOND, Va. — The Giveback Turkey Giveaway and Resource Fair took place Saturday on Richmond's Southside.

Del. Michael Jones, who hosted the 6th annual event at River City Middle School, said it was the largest turkey giveaway in metro Richmond.

"A lot of great groups do some really good things for families," Jones said. "But right here on Southside, we can stake the claim and boast of having the largest giveaway."

FULL INTERVIEW: Del. Mike Jones talks about giving away turkeys for Thanksgiving

FULL INTERVIEW: Del. Mike Jones talks about giving away turkeys for Thanksgiving

Jones, who served seven years on Richmond City Council and now represents the 77th District in the Virginia House of Delegates, said he pitched the idea when Rosie’s Gaming Emporium moved to the city.

"When Rosie's first came in and they were pitching to set up shop on the Southside of the city, I told them about a movie I saw growing up, "New Jack City," where they were giving away all these turkeys," Jones recalled. "And I said, 'Look, I'm not a drug dealer, but I want to impact my community in a positive way...' I wanted to be that person to help give life and love to this community. They partnered with us way back when. We went from 1,000 turkeys every year to this year, giving away 2,000."

Jones said the birds mean so much to families.

"That turkey does a lot. We have it on turkey on Thanksgiving Day, we make sandwiches from it. Our mothers and grandmothers would take that carcass and make stew with it later," Jones said. "We say that tongue in cheek, but it's more than just one meal. It allows them to spend less money elsewhere and get some of those essential items right here."

The resource fair included local vendors who offered information about support services in the area.

"It's good to just know that you're helping families and helping people that are really, truly grateful for this opportunity," Jones said.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok