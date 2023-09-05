Mom of Richneck Elementary School shooter accused of failing drug tests, prosecutors seek to revoke bond

RICHMOND, Va. -- In the case of the Virginia teacher Abby Zwerner who was shot in her classroom by a six-year-old student, federal prosecutors are now seeking to put the child’s mother back behind bars.

The U.S. Attorney’s office has filed a motion to revoke the bond of Deja Nicole Taylor and keep her locked up until her sentencing hearing.

Taylor was granted a supervisory release back in June after pleading guilty to using marijuana while possessing a firearm and making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

With both charges being federal, the feds said Taylor tested positive for marijuana during a random drug test in July, in addition to testing positive for marijuana and cocaine during a random drug test last month.

Prosecutors said Taylor also failed to attend required substance abuse treatment sessions and failed to report for two other drug tests.

Taylor’s name became public in April, when she was arrested and charged in Newport News, where her son used Taylor's gun to shoot Zwerner during a lesson at Richneck Elementary School in January.

Zwerner survived the shooting.

Taylor entered into a plea deal with local prosecutors in August, pleading guilty to child neglect, in exchange for them dropping a reckless storage of a firearm charge.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced for the child neglect conviction on October 27.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

