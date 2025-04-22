How a Facebook post prompted Déja Coley to open The Rinse Retreat in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Déja Coley has added another business to her repertoire. The founder of local nonprofit Girls Like Me is set to open The Rinse Retreat, a shampoo, detangle and blow-dry shop at 8123 Staples Mill Road in Henrico on April 23. Rinse Retreat, which is not a full-service salon, is catered toward women with afro-textured hair and is meant to take the stress out of hair wash day. Click here to read on Richmond BizSense how a Facebook post promoted Coley to open The Rinse Restreat.