Suspect arrested in connection to shooting that killed teen in Richmond

Posted at 11:54 AM, Apr 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-19 11:54:11-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police have announced an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in the Whitcomb neighborhood on April 10.

Police in Richmond tell CBS 6 that Ke'mon Pryor, a 20 year-old from Richmond, has been arrested and charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are also pending for Pryor.

On April 10 at 5:38 p.m. Richmond police say they were called to the 2100 block of Deforrest Street for reports of a person shot. "Officers arrived and located a juvenile male down on a sidewalk suffering from an apparent gunshot wound," officers wrote in a release.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the 16-year-old was walking through a courtyard and watching others play basketball when he was shot multiple times. Other teenagers were in the line of fire but were not injured.

The teen was taken to the hospital but would die from his injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-100.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

