Deer wanders into Virginia business making it not just another day at the office: 'It was amazing'

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Southpark Carpet & Flooring experienced an unexpected surprise Saturday afternoon when a deer found its way into the warehouse.

Employees were busy at their desks when the uninvited guest made its entrance.

“He just hollered up here,” said Lisa Fee, an employee at Southpark Carpet. “It was amazing.”

An announcement over the store's loudspeaker alerted coworkers about the deer.

“About the third time he said it, we got up and started walking that way,” Ronnie Tatum, another employee, recalled.

Security footage captured the deer coming up the ramp to the dock and into the back stockroom.

“Just kinda came out through the plastic like he owned the place, milling around kinda looked like he was here to shop,” Tatum said. “In the middle of the day, running through the store, standing five feet, it kinda takes you off guard.”

The surveillance video showed the deer roaming through the store and even into the owner’s office.

However, the deer faced a challenge when it attempted to leave.

“We heard it smack the door; there was a fire lock across here that bolted and came across,” Tatum explained. “The door is about two feet open after he hit it.”

After the failed escape attempt at the door, the deer backed up a few feet and jumped out a window.

Witness Karlie Evans described the moment: “I heard a bang and I was like, is that a gunshot?”

Fee noted that the window cleaner had just finished cleaning the large windows and was still in the parking lot when the deer jumped through.

“The deer darted right across the Boulevard to the other side and just kept straight on going,” she said.

No injuries were reported, and the deer appeared to leave the scene without incident.

