Deer blamed for I-95 chain-reaction 'fender bender' crash; traffic backed up 1.5 miles

Posted at 9:39 PM, Nov 18, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A deer caused a chain-reaction "fender bender" crash involving four cars on Interstate 95 south in Henrico County Friday night, according to state police.

Troopers were called to the crash on I-95 south not far from the Chamberlayne Avenue exit at 8:40 p.m.

The deer was crossing the interstate when it was hit by the first car, officials said.

"The remaining cars hit one another in a chain-reaction crash behind it," troopers explained.

No one was transported to the hospital, so officials believe any injuries were minor.

Traffic was backed up 1.5 miles as of about 9:30 p.m., according to VDOT.

Officials said the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

