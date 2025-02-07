Watch Now
Man shot to death inside Richmond home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Fatal shooting in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 3300 block of Decatur Street in Richmond.

Police were called to a home there just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found a deceased man.

Investigators do not have any suspect information to release at this time but are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

