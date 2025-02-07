Man shot to death inside Richmond home, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in the 3300 block of Decatur Street in Richmond.

Police were called to a home there just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday and found a deceased man.

Investigators do not have any suspect information to release at this time but are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.