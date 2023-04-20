Watch Now
Police ID Richmond couple found dead in murder-suicide

A teenager returned home from middle school Wednesday afternoon to discover her parents dead in their South Richmond home. Richmond Police believed the tragedy along the 3200 block of Decatur Street was a murder-suicide, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett. Preliminary reports indicate a man shot his wife and then himself. The teenager and her younger siblings were taken to a nearby school where they met with grief counselors.
Decatur Street Murder-Suicide
Posted at 4:00 PM, Apr 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-20 16:07:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have released the name of the couple killed in what police are calling a possible murder-suicide in a neighborhood on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Decatur Street at 4:30 p.m. for a report of two persons down after a teenager returned home from middle school and discovered her parents dead, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"Officers arrived and located an adult female and an adult male down and unresponsive in the home," police said in a news release Thursday. "They had both suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials identified the woman killed as 36-year-old Charneice Williams, who was the mother of four girls.

Investigators believe Williams’ husband, 40-year-old Corwin Hunter, shot her and then himself.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of deaths," police said.

342085788_759266089157916_6710461494453447933_n.jpg
Teen returns home to find parents dead in Richmond home

The teenager who made the disturbing discovery, along with her younger siblings, were taken to a nearby school where they met with grief counselors.

Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamras sent a message to Richmond School Board members to inform them that two of the impacted children attend a Richmond elementary school and that a team of mental health professionals would be at the school in the morning.

There were no recent documented 911 calls to the home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

342245152_255755386908193_4994489569338679510_n.jpg
Teen returns home to find parents dead in Richmond home

The killing is the fourth murder investigation in five days for Richmond detectives.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

