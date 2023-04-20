Police ID Richmond couple found dead in murder-suicide

RICHMOND, Va. – Police have released the name of the couple killed in what police are calling a possible murder-suicide in a neighborhood on Richmond’s Southside Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 3200 block of Decatur Street at 4:30 p.m. for a report of two persons down after a teenager returned home from middle school and discovered her parents dead, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"Officers arrived and located an adult female and an adult male down and unresponsive in the home," police said in a news release Thursday. "They had both suffered apparent gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene."

Officials identified the woman killed as 36-year-old Charneice Williams, who was the mother of four girls.

Investigators believe Williams’ husband, 40-year-old Corwin Hunter, shot her and then himself.

"The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of deaths," police said.

The teenager who made the disturbing discovery, along with her younger siblings, were taken to a nearby school where they met with grief counselors.

Richmond School Superintendent Jason Kamras sent a message to Richmond School Board members to inform them that two of the impacted children attend a Richmond elementary school and that a team of mental health professionals would be at the school in the morning.

There were no recent documented 911 calls to the home, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The killing is the fourth murder investigation in five days for Richmond detectives.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to call Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

If you or someone you know are a victim of domestic violence, click here for resources from the Virginia Department of Social Services. This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.