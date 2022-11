RICHMOND, Va. -- A debris spill has closed lanes on Interstate 95 north in Richmond, Va.

"The north left shoulder, left lane, and center lanes are closed on I-95 North near 1st Street/Chamberlayne (mile marker 77.3) due to a debris spill," VDOT advised during the Monday evening rush hour.

Traffic was backed up about five miles at 5:30 p.m.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.