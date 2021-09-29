Watch
Debate takeaways: Virginia candidates on attack from start

Cliff Owen/AP
Demonstrators against the Mountain Valley Pipeline protest at Northern Virginia Community College where gubernatorial candidates, Terry McAuliffe and Glenn Youngkin are debating each other, in Alexandria, Va., Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Posted at 8:15 PM, Sep 28, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- It was a testy start to the second and final debate in Virginia’s high-stakes governor’s race between former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican businessman Glenn Youngkin.

With polls showing a close contest just five weeks before Election Day, Tuesday's debate centered on familiar national issues: the pandemic, abortion, former President Donald Trump.

The men also tried to score points on a host of less prominent topics, including crime rates, Youngkin’s background in private equity and labor law.

McAuliffe repeatedly seized on Youngkin’s opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, and Youngkin stumbled briefly when asked by the moderator if he supported measles and mumps vaccines.

He eventually said he did.

