Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Debate over George Wythe High School construction continues

items.[0].videoTitle
Board members decided in a 5-4 vote to accept a proposal to work with the city of Richmond on the construction project.
Community calls on city, school board to build a new George Wythe High School without delay
Posted at 11:55 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 23:55:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The debate over George Wythe High School continues after last week's public comment meeting issue on when the school should be rebuilt.

The Richmond School Board met on Monday night to decide their next steps.

Board members decided in a 5-4 vote to accept board vice-chair Jonathan Young's proposal to work with the city of Richmond on the project but on their own terms.

This decision was different from what Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proposed.

He accepted a proposal that allows for the school board to submit their own designs for the school while also creating an evaluation panel made up of at least three city employees and four school system employees.

The proposal also requires school superintendent Jason Kamras to create procurement documents for the design of George Wythe by August 31.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.