Debate over George Wythe High School construction continues

RICHMOND, Va. -- The debate over George Wythe High School continues after last week's public comment meeting issue on when the school should be rebuilt.

The Richmond School Board met on Monday night to decide their next steps.

Board members decided in a 5-4 vote to accept board vice-chair Jonathan Young's proposal to work with the city of Richmond on the project but on their own terms.

This decision was different from what Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney proposed.

He accepted a proposal that allows for the school board to submit their own designs for the school while also creating an evaluation panel made up of at least three city employees and four school system employees.

The proposal also requires school superintendent Jason Kamras to create procurement documents for the design of George Wythe by August 31.