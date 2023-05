RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway in the 2800 block of Ellwood Avenue, according to Richmond Police.

Police tell CBS 6 they responded around 7:15 p.m. for reports of a person down.

They add the victim was an adult male.

Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett the man was shot.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.