Police identify 20-year-old fatally shot outside West Broad Street store

RICHMOND, Va. — Police have identified the individual killed in a shooting outside a West Broad Street store yesterday as De'Andre Johnson, 20, of Richmond.

Richmond Police were called to the 1500 block of West Broad Street just after 2 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found Johnson down on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Crime Insider sources told CBS 6 on Sunday that a suspect is in custody and that the police department's Major Crimes Unit was investigating the case.

Anyone with further information about this death investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

