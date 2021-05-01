Strike ends at Volvo truck plant in Virginia; tentative deal reached

DUBLIN, Va. -- A strike at a Volvo plant in Virginia has ended following a tentative deal reached between the workers’ union and automaker.

The UAW Volvo Truck Council said Friday that Volvo Truck workers will be scheduled to return to their regular shifts on Monday.

The union said last week it was seeking improvements to wages, job security and benefits and that the strike came after a 30-day contract extension came and went without a new deal.

Volvo Trucks North America says the five-year contract covers 2,900 workers at the plant in Dublin, Virginia.

It also would not release details pending the union’s ratification vote.

Volvo said the 1.6 million square-foot Dublin plant is the largest manufacturer of Volvo tractor-trailer trucks in the world.