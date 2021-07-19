Richmond Police investigate deadly triple shooting on Hull Street

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two men and a teenager were shot on Hull Street Sunday evening, according to Richmond Police.

The shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m. in the 1100 block. That's where police said they found the two men with gunshot wounds.

According to police, one man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was taken to a local hospital with injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The teenage victim drove himself to the hospital, police said. He is also expected to recover.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also use the P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story.