Deadly Charles City shooting started as home invasion, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va. -- A man was shot to death in his Charles City County home early Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Charles City County Sheriff's Office were called to a home in the 7600 block of Church Lane at around 1 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they found the man suffering from "numerous" gunshot wounds.

The identity of the man, who died of his injuries, is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The shooting started as a home invasion, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community,” deputies said.

No additional details were available at last check.

Virginia State Police are also helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to call the sheriff’s office at 804-829-9265 or Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.