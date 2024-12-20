Man killed in Prince George County crash

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — A man died in a crash in Prince George County on Friday.

Police were called to the 9900 block of Lawyers Road just after noon.

Investigation showed a Nissan Altima was heading north when it veered off the right side, overcorrected, then went across the opposite side of the road and hit a tree.



The driver, a 47-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said speed is considered a factor in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Prince George Police Department at 804-733-2773.

