22-year-old Northumberland man killed in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed near the Morattico area of the Northern Neck Monday night, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the sheriff's office received calls about a man lying in the road at the intersection of Shore Drive and Lancaster Creek Road with a gun beside him. Deputies said when they got to the scene, they saw the man had been shot in the chest.

EMS crews declared the man dead at the scene. The sheriff's office said he was identified as 22-year-old Nickolas Van-Jor Chinn of Northumberland County.

Chinn's family members responded to the scene as well.

Detectives with the sheriff's office worked through the night to investigate the shooting and were able to arrest a suspect Tuesday morning with the help of the Northumberland County Sheriff's Office.

20-year-old Sevin Shykim Noel of Lottsburg was charged with second degree murder, shooting with the intent to maim or kill and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. He is being held at the Lancaster County Correctional Facility.

The sheriff's office said no motive for the shooting has been established.

The Kilmarnock Police Department and Virginia State Police also helped investigate the shooting incident.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.