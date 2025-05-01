Man stabbed to death in Hopewell, woman in custody, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. — A woman is in custody after a man was stabbed to death in overnight Thursday, according to Hopewell police.

Police were called to the 200 block of South 4th Avenue just after midnight Thursday for the stabbing.

Once on scene, first responders found the victim, who has been identified as Sharod Tucker, 41.

Tucker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raimona Renee Freeman, 46, was arrested and charged with voluntary manslaughter. She was taken to Riverside Regional Jail and is being held without bond, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call lead detective Shawn Grant at 804-541-2284 or by contacting the Hopewell Prince George Crime Solvers hotline at 804-541-2202 or using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

