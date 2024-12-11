2 men arrested in connection to deadly Henrico crash

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Nearly three weeks after a deadly crash in Henrico, police announced they've arrested and charged two men.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Laburnum and Pemberton Avenues on Nov. 21. Police say a Toyota Camry and Buick Encore were driving over the speed limit when the Buick hit a Honda Ridgeline that was turning onto Pemberton.

The driver and passenger in the Honda were both taken to a local hospital. The passenger, Mary Arlene Battle, 75, died from her injuries on Dec. 1.



Wednesday, police announced they arrested Lamontae Boomer, 20, of Henrico, and Timothy Gray, 50, of Mechanicsville. Initial investigation showed Boomer was driving the Buick and Gray was driving the Toyota.

Both men are charged with reckless driving; causing injury to another.

Police ask anyone who may have additional information to contact Officer T. Holmes at 804-928-0014 or click here to submit an anonymous tip.

