Woman dead after Colonial Heights house fire, sources tell Wayne Covil

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Firefighters are working to determine what sparked a deadly fire in Colonial Heights Sunday morning.

Stephen Hoke, a battalion chief with Colonial Heights Fire and EMS, said crews were called to a multi-apartment building in the 400 block of Lafayette Avenue for a report of a fire just before 10:45 a.m.

FULL INTERVIEW: Battalion chief gives update on deadly house fire Colonial Heights

"Fire crews arrived on scene with a report of a person trapped with heavy fire and heavy content in the basement," Hoke said. "Unfortunately, there is one fatality."

Sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that the victim was a woman who lived in the home.

No other injuries were reported and no one else was inside the building.

It is unclear who called 911 to report the fire, which was extinguished just before 11:50 a.m., Hoke said.

"The biggest word of advice is always have and check your smoke detectors and make sure that they're working," Hoke said. "Never leave cooking unattended and always be careful, especially when using other forms of heating devices."

Fire crews noted that they heard "fire alarms going off" when they arrived.

Hoke said a crew would likely be at the scene "for an extended duration" as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Anyone with information that could help investigators was asked to call Assistant Fire Marshal Kenneth Bish Jr. at 804-524-8702.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

