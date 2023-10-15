1 killed, 1 critically injured in Petersburg neighborhood, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

PETERSBURG, Va. -- One person was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting in Petersburg Saturday night, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett

Petersburg Police confirmed they were working a shooting investigation near 6th and Patrick streets, which is in a neighborhood off of E. Washington Street, in a post on social media around 11:50 p.m.

However, no other details about injuries nor the circumstances surrounding the shooting were released.

Officers did warn of a heavy police presence and urged people to avoid the area.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.