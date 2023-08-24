Deadly crash closes lanes on I-95 in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a crash that closed lanes on Interstate 95 North in Henrico County on Thursday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

"At 4:33 a.m. Virginia State Police was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash northbound Interstate 95 at the Parham Road exit (mile marker 84) in Henrico County," a Virginia State Police spokesperson wrote. "A tractor-trailer was stopped on the shoulder when a truck ran off the road and rear-ended the stopped vehicle."

In addition to the person who was killed in the crash, one other person was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

"Troopers are currently in the process of identifying the victim and notifying next of kin," the police spokesperson continued.

VDOT has advised drivers to find alternate routes and expect delays as the crash and investigation have closed travel lanes in that area.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.