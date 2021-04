HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 295 near the Route 360/Mechanicsville exit (mile marker 37) in Hanover County, according to Virginia State Police and VDOT.

The crash occurred at about 9:14 a.m. and closed all northbound lanes.

Traffic started to slowly move again around 10:30 a.m.

The crash victim's name has not yet been released and the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.