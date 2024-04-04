Dead whale found off Virginia Beach coast was hit by a vessel, NOAA confirms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A female North Atlantic right whale found off the Virginia Beach coast last week was hit by a vessel before its death, NOAA says.

After performing a necropsy – or an animal autopsy – experts learned the whale had a dislocated spine and fractures to all its vertebrae in its lower back, NOAA says. The injuries are consistent with blunt force trauma from getting hit by a vessel, NOAA added.

The whale was found floating about 50 miles offshore east of the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge on Saturday, March 30.

NOAA says the whale had a young, dependent calf, who they don’t expect to survive without protection and nursing from its mother.

Experts are unsure where the calf currently is. It was last seen with its mother off Amelia Island in Florida in February, NOAA says.

Further testing is being performed to learn more about the whale’s history and cause of death.

