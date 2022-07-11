Hundreds of fish found dead in Henrico pond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of fish turned up dead during the weekend at Wyndham Lake at The Dominion Club, and officials aren’t sure what caused the incident.

Dave Pearson for the Henrico Citizen Hundreds of fish have turned up dead at a pond in Wyndham.

It happened in the 17-acre body of water located directly behind the clubhouse, according to TDC General Manager Dan Riker. In a statement to club members, Riker said that low dissolved oxygen is the most common cause of fish kill incidents in ponds, but that other contributing factors such as high water temperatures, excessive algae, drought conditions and prolonged cloudy weather also could be responsible. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

