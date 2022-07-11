Watch Now
Hundreds of fish found dead in Henrico pond

Posted at 10:06 AM, Jul 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-11

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of fish turned up dead during the weekend at Wyndham Lake at The Dominion Club, and officials aren’t sure what caused the incident.

Hundreds of fish have turned up dead at a pond in Wyndham.

It happened in the 17-acre body of water located directly behind the clubhouse, according to TDC General Manager Dan Riker. In a statement to club members, Riker said that low dissolved oxygen is the most common cause of fish kill incidents in ponds, but that other contributing factors such as high water temperatures, excessive algae, drought conditions and prolonged cloudy weather also could be responsible. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

