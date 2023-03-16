Investigation underway after body found in burning Richmond shed, Crime Insider sources say

Watch Now
Posted at 8:34 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-15 20:34:48-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A death investigation is underway after a body was found in a Richmond shed that was on fire, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

The shed is located on the 3600 block of Decatur Street in Richmond. Police received a call for a structure fire just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The body found inside the shed was removed and taken to the medical examiner. A death investigation is underway at this time.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

