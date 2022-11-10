Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Dead body discovered in Henrico may have ties to missing person in Richmond

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on November 10, 2022
Posted at 3:19 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-10 15:19:31-05

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police said a dead body discovered in a wooded area on Thursday may have ties to a Richmond missing person's case.

Just after noon on Thursday, Henrico Police were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue for the report of a dead body.

Upon their arrival, officers found a dead body in a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue.

At this time, Henrico Police is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the identity of the person found. As this body may have ties to a missing person case out of Richmond, investigators from the Richmond Police Department were also at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone