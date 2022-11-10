Dead body discovered in Henrico may have ties to missing person in Richmond

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police said a dead body discovered in a wooded area on Thursday may have ties to a Richmond missing person's case.

Just after noon on Thursday, Henrico Police were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue for the report of a dead body.

Upon their arrival, officers found a dead body in a vehicle in a wooded area off Walnut Avenue.

At this time, Henrico Police is working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to confirm the identity of the person found. As this body may have ties to a missing person case out of Richmond, investigators from the Richmond Police Department were also at the scene.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.