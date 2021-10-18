DC Metro pulling 60% of trains out of service due to defect

WASHINGTON — Metro trains in Washington D.C. will only run every 30 minutes on Monday while local authorities investigate an issue with axles on its newest rail cars.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says a defect was discovered in a car that derailed on the Metro’s Blue Line last week.

The same issue was found in several other 7000-series railcars. The defect is described as an out of compliance axle.

The authority is pulling all of the 7000-series railcars out of service by 5 a.m. Monday to inspect them.

The authority was not able to estimate how long the trains would be out of service.

