Police ID Richmond man found dead in McDonald's drive-thru

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified the Richmond man found dead in a McDonald's drive-thru lane.

Davonte Straus, 22, suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Richmond Police.

WTVR A Richmond man was found dead in a McDonald's drive-thru lane.

Richmond Police officers were called to the McDonald's at Southside Plaza, along the 4100 block of Hull Street Road, just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.

Police on the scene said it appeared someone shot Straus in the parking lot and Straus made it to the drive-thru lane before he collapsed.

The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.