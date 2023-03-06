Police ID Richmond man found dead in McDonald's drive-thru

RICHMOND, Va. -- Police identified the Richmond man found dead in a McDonald's drive-thru lane.
Davonte Straus, 22, suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Richmond Police.
Richmond Police officers were called to the McDonald's at Southside Plaza, along the 4100 block of Hull Street Road, just before 7:40 p.m. on Sunday.
Police on the scene said it appeared someone shot Straus in the parking lot and Straus made it to the drive-thru lane before he collapsed.
The Medical Examiner will determine the official cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information was asked to call Richmond Police Detective Sleem at 804-814-7123 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.
