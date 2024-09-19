Davis Spain, who is battling cancer, finds strength in helping others

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- Eleven-year-old Davis Spain is like many sixth graders, but his life has taken a different turn.

Davis is fighting cancer, yet he remains determined to help others facing similar challenges.

Davis first discovered he had cancer on Thanksgiving. While playing with friends, his mother noticed a lump below his ear. After many doctor visits and tests, he was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma.

The diagnosis led to frequent trips for treatment at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

WTVR

Initially, doctors planned for surgery, but Davis’s treatment evolved to primarily include chemotherapy and later successful radiation therapy.

“Radiation is just physically tackling it,” he explained. “It’s smackdown tackling it.”

Despite the difficulties, Davis approaches his situation with a positive mindset.

He chose to shave his head after losing chunks of hair during treatment.

“I knew it was going to happen, so I might as well not look weird while doing it,” he said.

WTVR

While he admits he isn’t very social, Davis enjoys chatting with friends on his phone.

His perspective on life has changed, especially regarding future plans.

“Just a simple job,” he said when asked what he wanted to do when he grows up.

He added that he doesn’t value money much at this stage in life.

Recently, Davis was inspired to help when he learned about a fundraiser at Old Towne Alibi in Petersburg for a woman struggling with cancer.

WTVR

“I just went to my safe, grabbed a Ziploc bag, and started filling it up,” he said. "That person may take inspiration from that donation and donate what’s left to another person. Why not try to get the most out of it?"

By tackling his own challenges, Davis Spain proves that even in difficult times, one can find strength in helping others.

Watch for Wayne Covil's stories on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com. If you know someone Wayne should profile, email him wayne.covil@wtvr.com. Find unique, award-winning stories that celebrate voices in our community on CBS 6 News.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.