Children flee home following fatal Christmas morning shooting

HOPEWELL, Va. -- One person was killed in a Hopewell home Christmas morning.

Police were called to the home along the 1700 block of Davis Lane at about 6 a.m., according to Hopewell Police.

"The caller advised they woke up to an argument and gunfire, then immediately fled the area with their children and called police," a Hopewell Police spokesperson wrote in an email." The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. At this time police are developing several leads to identify the offender in this case."

The shooting victim's name has not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.