Community mourns loss of Tomahawk Creek middle school teacher

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The community is mourning the loss of Tomahawk Creek Middle School teacher Davilee Kadrlik.

"It is with sadness that I am writing to share that we have learned that one of our staff members, Davilee Kadrlik, has passed away. We received permission from the family to share this with you. We will continue to keep the family in our thoughts during this difficult time," school officials shared in an email to Tomahawk Creek families.

Kadrlik, 51, of Richmond, passed away peacefully on May 31, according to an online obituary.

The school system, which did not go into detail about Kadrlik's cause of death, provided support staff to help students process the unexpected loss.

A GoFundMe was established to financially help the Kadrlik family during this difficult time.

A celebration of life memorial is scheduled for Wednesday, June 18, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Garden Hall building at Maymont.

"A proud graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University, Davilee was a lifelong advocate for the arts. Her creativity and passion led her to Los Angeles, where she bravely pursued her musical and acting dreams, even performing at the legendary House of Blues with her own original music," the obituary read. "Eventually returning home to Richmond, Davilee discovered her true calling in special education. She began teaching at Falling Creek Middle School and found her heart in the classroom. Most recently, she taught at Tomahawk Middle School in Chesterfield County. Over the course of more than 20 years, Davilee left a lasting impression on her students and colleagues, known for her radiant kindness, fierce dedication, and gift for seeing potential in every child."

She is survived by her husband, two daughters, mother, and sister.

