Why the newly-opened David’s Bridal in Short Pump may soon close

SHORT PUMP, Va. — The future of a newly opened David’s Bridal store in Short Pump is uncertain, now that the retail chain has gone into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection while seeking a buyer and weighing liquidation. For now, the Pennsylvania-based wedding gown seller’s 294 stores remain open, including its lone Richmond-area location at 12292 W. Broad St. at West Broad Marketplace. That store opened in late 2022, replacing its previous longtime outpost at 9101 W. Broad St. in Tuckernuck Commons shopping center. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

